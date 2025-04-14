Gambia misses U-17 World Cup ticket

- Advertisement -

Uganda beat Gambia 2-1 in a play-off encounter on Saturday at the Ben M’Hamed El Abdi Stadium in El Jadida for a place at the Fifa Under-17 World Cup 2025 due in Qatar/

A brace from James Bogere secured Uganda’s passage. It is the first time any Ugandan national team has qualified for a major Fifa tournament.

The two had to meet in a playoff for the last spot in the World Cup after they finished third in their respective groups in the pool phase at the CAF Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Morocco 2025.

The Ugandan lads were humiliated 5-0 in their first game to Morocco and picked up their boots, and won against Tanzania. This before a 2-1 loss against Zambia in their final pool fixture to deny them automatic qualification for the World Cup

Gambia were looking for victory to take them to their third Fifa U17 World Cup along with past participations in 2005 and 2009.