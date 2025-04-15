Semis in Caf Under-17 today

- Advertisement -

Today’s semi-final between Burkina Faso and Mali, is one encounter full of intrigue with two neighbouring countries, two proud traditions of youth development, two teams that know, respect but do not fear each other.

It all began in Bamako

The background to this match makes the clash even more compelling. The two sides already faced each other twice in friendly matches during their preparation in Bamako (editor’s note: one win for Burkina Faso, 2-1, followed by a 1-1 draw), just before travelling to Morocco. “We’re aware of their strengths. They have some very talented individuals, but we’ve also got our reference points,” the Burkinabè coach, Oscar Barro explains. Still, there’s no room for complacency: “The Malian squad has changed and so has ours. We’ll need to adapt and be mentally and tactically sharp.”

Shared philosophy of play

The Burkinabè coach openly admits his admiration for Mali. “They’re an attacking side with great cohesion. You can tell they’ve grown up together in elite academies.” Mali’s fluid, vertical, and technical style contrasts with the power and effectiveness of Burkina Faso’s compact unit. The tactical battle promises to be enthralling.

“I haven’t been sleeping much over the past few days. I keep rewatching their games. Every opponent requires tailored preparation. And this one is especially serious,” he says.

Across the pitch, Adama Diéfla remains composed and methodical and almost immune to pressure. He knows his squad, nurtured through the principles instilled by Mali’s technical department since the under-13 level, is well-equipped for this type of challenge.

“We know this Burkina Faso side. We played them in the build-up (editor’s note: Burkina won 2-1, then drew) and have observed them here. They press high, play with intensity, and shoot quickly. But we’re confident in our own strengths too,” he adds.

When Diéfla speaks of his squad, it’s with the precision of a craftsman: “They’re intelligent boys. Yes, they’re talented, but more importantly, they’re quick learners. They’ve absorbed our philosophy over the years. We’re not going to ask them to change now just because it’s a semi-final. We’ll stick to what we know best playing our football.”

Having coached several generations of young Eagles, Diéfla knows that control isn’t just about technique. “This team knows how to dig deep as well. They know how to close down spaces when necessary. The real challenge lies in staying composed in the decisive moments.”

No need for revenge

Mali vs Burkina Faso is also a story of rivalry. At the 2023 edition, Mali triumphed in the group stages, before Burkina Faso responded by winning the third-place play-off. But this time, revenge isn’t part of the equation. “This is a different generation,” says Diéfla.

“This match isn’t about settling scores or proving anything. It’s a brand-new challenge.”

Cafonline