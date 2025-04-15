HOME GAME TO BOOST CHAN- GAMBIA’S CHANCES AGAINST ALGERIA

- Advertisement -

With The Gambia now allowed to play \international matches at The Independence Stadium, the national team of home based players CHAN-Gambia have become the lucky team to get home support in more than four years.That would be crucial for the team which is preparing to play the all-important final round of qualifiers for the CHAN championship.

The Gambia’s opponent in this round is Algeria with the home leg holding on the 3rd May at the Independence Stadium.

Ahead of the round, the team yesterday today commenced training under the supervision of Coach Alhagie Sarr at Yudum. The coach told Gambia Football Federation media that yesterday’s session was to welcome back the players and interact with them with a view to introducing the training mechanism as the team begins its technical preparations. The team is hoping to eliminate Algeria to, for the first time, qualify for this second most important African international football championship.