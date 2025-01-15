PH Consular Corps’ 49th annual ball celebrates diplomacy, cultural bonds

- Advertisement -

The 49th Annual Ball of the Consular Corps of the Philippines, chaired by Consul Agnes Huibonhoa of The Gambia and supported by Honorary Consul of Fiji and Dean of the Consular Corps Jesus Pineda Jr, as well as Vice Dean Fabio Pompetti of Belgium, was held successfully on December 14, 2024, at the Makati Shangri-La in Makati City.

The event was attended by diplomats, honorary consuls, business leaders, and government officials, all dressed in elegant evening wear, as they celebrated the Corps’ ongoing contributions to the Filipino community.

A significant part of the evening was the leadership transition from outgoing Dean, Fiji Consul Jesus Pineda Jr, to incoming Dean, Belgium Consul General Fabio Pompetti. This ceremonial passing of the torch emphasised the Corps’ strong bonds and continued dedication to its mission.

- Advertisement -

The evening also recognised the Corps’ charitable initiatives, with thanks extended to Philippine Airlines, the ball’s major sponsor, along with other sponsors and supporters who contributed to the event’s success.

Consul Ignacio Taboada of Spain delivered a heartfelt invocation, followed by the welcome address from Consul Ma Agnes Huibonhoa. Outgoing Dean Consul Jesus “Susing” Pineda Jr reflected on his term before formally handing over the baton to the incoming Dean Consul Fabio Pompetti, who outlined his vision for the Corps’ future.

The presentation of the prestigious Recognition Awards highlighted the evening, honoring outstanding contributions from individuals within the diplomatic community.

- Advertisement -

The successful 49th Consular Ball marked nearly five decades of tradition and reinforced hope that the Consular Corps will continue its vital work for the Filipino community in the years ahead.