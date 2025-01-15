2nd Blue Economy Conference set for February

- Advertisement -

The second (2nd) International Blue Economy Conference (IBEG-2025) is scheduled for February 19-21, 2025 in the Republic of The Gambia.

Under the auspices of the Ministry of Transport, Works and Infrastructure, the Gambia in collaboration with the Regional Maritime University (RMU) in Accra and the Dar es Salaam Maritime Institute, Tanzania, the conference will be held under the theme, “Harnessing the Blue Economy: Leveraging for Innovative and Sustainable Development”.

The conference forms part of efforts to bring together international stakeholders to share ideas on promoting the blue economy to subsequently lead development across the continent, by tapping into prospects within the industry.

It also seeks to bring together partners to promote the innovative and sustainable use of the blue economy within the context of maritime security, safety and development and to establish a platform for knowledge sharing, networking and capacity building among stakeholders and partners, leveraging innovative and sustainable development.

Keynote speaker for the conference would be President Adama Barrow, several high-profile dignitaries including the Secretary General of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), Mr Arsenio Dominguez, Secretary General of MOWCA Dr Paul Ikongshul Adalikwu and ministers from across the continent would be in attendance.

Other speakers include, the Minister for Blue Economy, Zanzibar, Tanzania, Mr Shaaba Othman, Prof Dr Moenieba Isaacs of the Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies School of Economics and Management Sciences University of the Western Cape, South Africa, Managing Director Adept Blue Economic Solutions, Kenya, Dr Nancy Kairaria and Former Chief of Staff, United Nations (UN) Economic Commission for Africa and Managing Director Centric Digital-Ghana, Dr Aida Opohu-Mensah.

The rest are, Director General Tanzania Fisheries Research Institute, Tanzania,Mr Ismael A Kimirei, Director of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Ministry of Blue Economy and Fisheries, Tanzania Dr Salum Soud HAMED, Maritime Law Consultant, Dr Emmanuel Mbiah and former Vice Chancellor, University of The Gambia Prof Dr Felixtina Jonsyn-Ellis.

There would be other sub-themes for discussion including Sustainable fisheries and Aquaculture (Offshore and Coastal Fisheries), Ocean Renewable Energy, Eco-tourism and Marine Conservation, Blue technology and Innovation, Ocean Governance and Policy, Maritime Legislation as well as Climate Resilience and adaptation.

In addition, would be conversations on Sustainable Shipping and Transportation, Development of Coastal Infrastructure, Environmental Sustainability, Sectorial and Institutional Linkages, Maritime Safety and Security, Decarbonisation of Maritime Transportation, Marine/Coastal Tourism and Hospitality, Marine Digitalisation and Marine Artificial Intelligence (AI in Maritime).

Other areas to be tackled would be Oil and Gas, Marine Technological Innovation, International Cooperation in the Maritime Sector, Maritime Transport and Port Development, Marine Biotechnology, Climate Change and Coastal Resilience and Digital Transformation in the Blue Economy.

Ultimately, the conference offers a huge opportunity for Africa to take advantage of the huge potentials within the blue economy to foster development.

With an annual estimated turnover of between US$3 and six trillion in sectors including employment, ecosystem services provided by the ocean and cultural services, the blue economy would support the diversification of the economy.

In addition, it is estimated that fisheries and aquaculture contribute US$100 billion per year and about 260 million jobs to the global economy, according to United Nations (UN) Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA) report.

Essentially, investing in the ocean economy and sustainable technologies would diversify its economy and open new avenues for sustainable growth, job creation and environmental stewardship.