Alleged PIU shooter resumes testimony with startling revelations

By Bruce Asemota

Continuing his testimony before the court, Ousainou Bojang, accused of killing two PIU officers in 2023, told the court that he got to know about the government statement on the shooting incident through some newspapers which carried stories on Government Spokesperson, Ebrima G Sankareh and Abubacar S Jeng, the National Security Adviser suggesting that he was a rebel from Cassamance

He further said Sankareh also said he had worked at the Brikama Area Council and was a United Democratic Party (UDP) militant.

Missing personal items

The accused further revealed that some of his items were taken by the police and were never tendered before the court, and these include his simple phone and smart phone, a black jacket, a pair of boots and some personal effects.

He told the court that a policeman Lamin Cham took his simple phone on their way from Djouloulou, whilst another officer Ebou Sowe took his smart phone at his residence in Brufut when the police went to conduct a search, noting that these items were never tendered before the court.

At this juncture, defence counsel, lawyer Lamin J Darboe, applied that the DPP, AM Yusuf produce the accused person’s phones.

The DPP informed the court that the matter would be investigated.

Meanwhile, some copies of The Standard and The Point Newspaper carrying reports from Ebrima G Sankareh and Abubacar S Jeng’s statements were admitted in evidence and marked as exhibits.