FAMILIES OF JAMMEH’S VICTIMS FROM GHANA PETITION GAMBIA GOV’T

By Fatou Saho

The families of 56 West African migrants who were believed to have been arrested, tortured, and summarily executed in The Gambia on the orders of former president Yahya Jammeh, have recently petitioned The Gambia government over delayed justice.

The families, with the support of Women’s Association for Victims’ Empowerment, handed the petition to the National Assembly and the Attorney General’s Chambers with hopes of their pleas being heard.

In the petition, they commended The Gambia Government for its on-going efforts toward reparations but urged them to expedite the full implementations of the recommendations by the Truth Reconciliation and Reparation Commission Report.

The families are also seeking other demands which include immediate disbursement of full compensation to the families of the victims, who have waited for two decades in grief, pain, and uncertainty; identification and release of the remains of the murdered migrants so that their families — many of whom are still in mourning — can perform the necessary rites and give their loved ones the dignified burial they deserve; a public apology on behalf of the Gambian state to the affected countries and families; swift and transparent prosecution of all those found culpable, including former president Yahya Jammeh, to end the culture of impunity and show that no leader is above the law; and in the process remind future generations of the sanctity of life and the importance of justice.