FAO, WFP, IOM hold regional Peace building Fund Project launch in LRR

- Advertisement -

Jenoi, Lower River Region, 20 September 2024– The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), World Food Programme (WFP), and The International Organization for Migration ( IOM), , held the regional launch of a United Nations Peacebuilding Fund project titled: Empowering Communities in The Gambia to prevent, mitigate and resolve land related conflicts exacerbated by climate change on Tuesday, 20 September

The project addresses land conflicts exacerbated by climate change in The Gambia. It focuses on supporting communities to reclaim and manage degraded lands, particularly in regions most affected by rising temperatures, unpredictable weather patterns, and salinization due to climate change. Through this initiative, communities are expected to collaborate and restore agricultural productivity and reduce conflicts over land.

The Gambia is grappling with the impacts of climate change. Declining rainfall, rising sea levels, and saltwater intrusion are turning once-productive farmlands barren, triggering disputes over limited fertile land. These challenges have become particularly pronounced in rural areas where farming is central to people’s livelihoods. The newly launched project aims to address these pressing concerns.

- Advertisement -

Dr. Mustapha Ceesay, the FAO Assistant Representative -Programmes, emphasized the urgency of the project, noting, “This project comes at a crucial time for The Gambia, as climate change continues to undermine the stability and prosperity of our communities. Through this initiative, we will restore degraded lands, boost agricultural productivity, and foster peace and cooperation among communities, paving the way for a better environment, a better life and a more resilient future.”

Governor Lamin Saidykhan of the North Bank Region (NBR) highlighted the project’s potential to mitigate conflicts over land and resources. “In NBR, we have seen firsthand how climate change has intensified competition for fertile land. This project is a lifeline for our people. By reclaiming degraded lands and offering alternative livelihoods, it will help ease the tensions that arise when communities are forced to fight over shrinking resources,” Governor Saidykhan remarked.

His colleague, Governor of the Lower River Region Seedy Lamin Bah, also expressed high hopes for the project, pointing to the opportunities it presents for local communities. “Our people depend on the land for their survival, and with the changing climate, they are struggling to make ends meet. This project provides a solution to conflicts. By introducing climate-smart agricultural practices, we will improve food security and economic stability in the regions,” said Governor Bah.

- Advertisement -

By involving local governments, traditional leaders, and equipping communities with sustainable land reclamation techniques, and strengthening local conflict resolution mechanisms, there is hope that land disputes will be history. The project also places a particular focus on empowering women.

“The PBF-funded project Empowers women, who are at the heart of our agricultural system, to continue farming in sustainable and productive ways. This is essential for building stronger, more cohesive communities.” said Ousman Bah, CRR Governor.

The United Nations Peacebuilding Fund’s initiative signals a collective commitment to addressing the root causes of land conflicts and building resilience in the face of climate change. FAO, IOM, and WFP are at the forefront of it, from the regional launch, officials from these UN Agencies will conduct site selections at various suggested communities and later hold follow-up consults with traditional rulers