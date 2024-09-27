GPU speaks on president’s ‘lawsuit’ as publisher, editor invited by police

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Press Union has said President Barrow’s threat of legal action against The Voice newspaper is unnecessary.

In a short statement yesterday, the GPU said: “The GPU is concerned that President Adama Barrow is considering taking legal action against The Voice newspaper over a story it ran on 23rd September which claims President Barrow has chosen a successor as part of an exit plan.

The story upholds the principles of balance and fairness in news reporting as provided for in the Cherno Jallow Charter of Ethics for Journalists (the conduct for journalists) by providing a platform to two senior NPP officials to reply to the claims.

We consider the threat of legal action as unnecessary and a threat to press freedom. We also reiterate our call for President Barrow to uphold his promises and demonstrate tolerance for press freedom, and urge him to drop the idea of a suit against The Voice Newspaper immediately.”

Meanwhile, as we went to press, the publisher of The Voice Musa Sheriff and his editor, Momodou Darboe were still being questioned by the police.