Babagalleh Jallow appointed member of continental Reference Group on transitional justice

Babagalleh Jallow, the former executive secretary of the Gambia’s truth commission, has been appointed into the newly launched continental Reference Group for Transitional Justice in Africa. He would represent West Africa in this body.

The African Union Commission’s Department of Political Affairs, Peace and Security (AUC-DPAPS), with technical support from the Centre for the Study of Violence and Reconciliation (CSVR), has appointed a continental reference group on transitional justice in Africa, launched in Port Louis, Mauritius on 10 September by the AUC-DPAPS and CSVR, supported by the European Union under the Initiative for Transitional Justice in Africa consortium.

The Reference Group’s role will include but not limited to program definitions, strategic advisory and quality control on various TJ interventions in Africa. Additionally, they will provide support for the realization of the strategic vision on Transitional Justice in Africa and the implementation of the African Union Transitional Justice Policy (AUTJP) through the provision of technical support, civic engagement and advice to the AU Member States, the AUC, Regional Economic Communities (RECs) and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs).

Furthermore, the Reference Group will support resource mobilization towards the effective implementation of the AUTJP.

This group of fifteen Transitional Justice Experts has been appointed from across the African continent. The basis for appointment was premised on equal regional representation. Three Transitional Justice experts from each of the African regions, namely Southern, East, West, Central and North Africa. Each region is represented by a youth, gender and TJ technical expert.

The Reference Group members are appointed for a maximum period of 3 years. After the 3 years, the secretariat will dissolve the current membership and appoint new members of the Reference Group. The AUC-DPAPS, with technical support from CSVR, will host the secretariat of the Reference Group and will report to the AUC on the strategic objectives, activities and work plan of the Reference Group.

The list of Transitional Justice in Africa Reference Group members for the period 1 August 2024 to 31 July 2027 is as follows: Southern Africa: Prof. Chaloka Beyani (Zambia) TJ Expert; Shuvai Busuman Nyoni (Zimbabwe) Gender and TJ Expert; Steven Harageib (Namibia) Youth and TJ Expert. East Africa: Andrew Songa (Kenya) TJ Expert; Margaret Ajok (Uganda) Gender and TJ Expert; Yoal G. Riek (South Sudan) Youth and TJ Expert. West Africa: Dr. Baba Jallow (The Gambia) TJ Expert; Antoinette Mbrou (Togo) Gender and TJ Expert; Enya Echeng Eworo (Nigeria) Youth and TJ Expert. Central Africa: Prof. Mutoy Mubiala (DRC) TJ Expert; Christella Niyonzima (Burundi) Gender and TJ Expert; Singa Jefferson (CAR)Youth and TJ Expert. North Africa: Reem El Gantri (Tunisia) TJ Expert; Latifa Jbabdi (Morocco) Gender and TJ Expert; Heba Assem (Egypt) Youth and TJ Expert.

Source: CSVR.org.za