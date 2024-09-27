NAM queries slow implementation of TRRC recommendations

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The National Assembly Member for Serekunda West and chairman of the parliamentary committee on human rights, Madi Ceesay, has voiced concerns over the slow implementation of the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) recommendations.

Despite the government’s acceptance of most recommendations in its 2021 White Paper, significant delays persist, particularly in institutional reforms and reparations for victims.

Addressing a validation workshop of the National Human Rights Commission second status report on the implementation of the White Paper of the TRRC, Hon Ceesay criticised the government’s lack of urgency, highlighting that many recommendations require minimal funding yet remain unaddressed.

“The pace we are moving towards getting justice is slow and that is real cause for concern. That is worrying as justice is seemed to be delayed,” he said.

He said it is disheartening that perpetrators of the crimes under Yahya Jammeh are still working in government, banks and other public institutions.

“The fact that a confessed perpetrator who has violated somebody’s right can go for this long scot-free is disappointing,” he argued.

This stagnation, he added, raises doubts about the government’s political will to uphold justice for victims of past human rights violations under former President Jammeh’s regime.

“I urge the government and other stakeholders to immediately improve on the implementation of these recommendations,” he said.

Ida Persson, the special adviser to the minister of justice on transitional justice, said reconciliation contributes immensely to preventing a recurrence of conflict and building a more peaceful, resilient and prosperous society particularly in the aftermath of large-scale human rights violations.

“But there can be no reconciliation without truth and there cannot be truth without justice and there cannot be no justice without,” she added.

She said The Gambia is trying to recover from the legacies of systematic human rights abuse, adding that the implementation of the TRRC recommendations must be broader, deeper and more inclusive than ever before.

Sainey Ceesay, program specialist and head of governance at the UNDP, acknowledged that the establishment of the TRRC was a courageous step towards truth and reconciliation.

Sainey said in the process of rendering justice, it should be noted and recognised that women and girls bear the brunt of those abuses.

“Many have suffered as survivors of sexual and gender-based violence while others have faced the heart-breaking realities of losing their spouses and mastering the strength of raising their children alone,” he said. Ceesay added the implementation of the TRRC recommendations reflects the country’s commitment to addressing past injustices and preventing future violations. “Together, we can ensure that The Gambia emerges stronger, united and committed to upholding the dignity of all citizens,” he added.

The Chairman of the NHRC, Emmanuel Joof, said in the process of preparing the report, the Commission requested information on the implementation of the White Paper from all the implementing stakeholders, which consists of government ministries, agencies and victim-led and victim-focused organisations.

“Updates were also requested from and provided by the members of the Multistakeholder Committee established to support the Commission in the monitoring of the implementation of the White Paper,” he said.