Farafenni Hospital awards Salifu K Jaiteh

By Amadou Jadama

The management of the Farafenni General Hospital on Saturday awarded Salifu K Jaiteh, a leading exporter of second-hand clothing and managing director of SK Jaiteh and Sons for his contributions to the hospital.

Kebba Manneh, Chief Executive Officer, disclosed that the award is meant to recognise the outstanding contributions of Mr Jaiteh to the hospital.

“Every year we conduct performance review of the previous year and for success we look out for those who help us and Salifu Jaiteh comes out as one of them,” he said.

CEO Manneh called on other Gambians particularly the wealthy to emulate Mr Jaiteh and assist the health sector as health is expensive.

Salifu K Jaiteh, also Cyprus Honorary Consul in Banjul, expressed gratitude to Lamin Saidykhan, the Governor of North Bank Region, who doubles as chairman of the hospital, Kebba Manneh CEO of the hospital and his staff for recognising his efforts.

“This hospital belongs to all of us, and I can assure you that I continue to support, because supporting it means enhancing oneself, “he said.

The award ceremony was held at the hospital ground with Jaiteh’s son, Hamidou Jaiteh, receiving it on his behalf.