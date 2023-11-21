Farafenni Marathon to come in memory of Ambassador Alieu K Jammeh

- Advertisement -

The annual Farafenni Marathon will this year be staged in memory of the late Alieu Jammeh, a former minister of sports and High Commissioner to Sierra Leone.

The event is set for Saturday December 9 and it will be the 10th anniversary.

The organisers said the decision to stage it in the late former minister’s memory is to show gratitude to recognise his huge contribution to national sports, the success of the Marathon and other activities of the Farafenni Marathon Association.

- Advertisement -

As usual, there will be races in 21km for male and 10km for female, a 5km for both male and female,a 25-km bicycle race and a 200 meters ‘Wahu’ .

The Farafenni Marathon is aim to promote grassroots sports and bring youths together to take up sports as a career.

As part of this year’s commemoration there will be a cultural night to be held on the eve of the marathon. This will be another opportunity were young people of Farafenni will gather and display their culture in grand style, as town is known for its diversity.

- Advertisement -

Sponsors are invited and registration for interested runners is D500 and all proceeds’ are in turn plough back to support health and other humanitarian services in Farafenni and environs.