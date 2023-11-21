GAMBIA’S WORLD CUP WOES PILE PRESSURE AHEAD OF AFCON

- Advertisement -

After suffering back-to-back defeats in the World Cup qualifiers, questions are being asked as to what should be the new direction of the national team less than two months before the Africa Cup of Nations.

It started with the 3-2 loss to Burundi, one of the least fancied team in the group, when the Scorpions conceded early goals that emboldened Burundi to go for the kill. Then last night, the Scorpions met literally the Elephant in the group, who were left to trample on their tiny opponents even at the latter on pace. Forward Christian Kouamé and midfielder Seko Fofana scored at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Tanzania capital city Dar es Salaam, Gambia’s adopted home.

The Ivorians followed their impressive 9-0 win against the Seychelles in Abidjan on Friday, Africa’s record winning margin in World Cup qualifiers.

The two losses came as Gambia prepare for her second appearance in the Africa Cup of Nations where the country surprised perhaps even, they themselves to reach the quarter finals in the last edition in Cameroun. “It is not the best of news for any team preparing for a major competition. The team must not lose morale. Everyone must quickly recover and move on which greater determination because what is ahead is equally not easy,” said one commentator of Gambian football.