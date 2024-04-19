Fatu explains contract with gov’t

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

The proprietor of The Fatu Network has said she has no regrets over signing a contract to popularise the Gambia government agenda.

The twelve-month contract, which has been a subject of controversy since it was published yesterday, will see each of the five media houses and two content creators pocket over D5 million.

The contract has sparked huge media ethics debate across a wide range of platforms.

However, speaking to The Standard yesterday, Fatu Camara said: “We did not do anything wrong. We are doing business and it’s really sad how people are portraying this whole thing. When this contract was signed, it was a while ago and nobody ever saw any of these media houses coming out and clapping for the government, or saying or doing things that are out of place. So people jump into conclusion without even getting the details. Our media house is selling airtime to the government. For instance, if they have an advert or videos that they want us to share, we do but this is not like for us coming out and making up stories or writing stories about the government.”

She continued: “This contract is just like what every media house is doing with the upcoming OIC summit and the GBoS census because they send press releases and we are sharing them and getting paid. I see a lot of speculation about Fandema Media, those are production companies and they are going to be doing the production work. For example, if the government wants to show the roads of Fatoto, they will go and take all the videos, do all the editing and give us the finished product to share with the public. I do not have any regrets taking this contract and even if it comes again tomorrow, I will take it because I am running a business. This is the first time I am getting a contract from the government. I have been funding my media house, bought all the equipment, paying my staff and my taxes. I am doing other PR work and I use those funds to take care of The Fatu Network. Everybody knows how much equipment cost but the problem with our people is that when their brain is being buttered they don’t talk, it is only when they are on the other side.”