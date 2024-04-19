GOV’T CONSTITUTES ATI COMMISSION

- Advertisement -

The Standard has been reliably informed that the Gambia government has established the Access To Information Commission which will have oversight function to implement the ATI law.

The National Assembly passed the ATI Bill in July 2021, which was assented to by President Barrow, making it the first time in history The Gambia legally recognises access to information as a human right.

The new commission, which is awaiting parliament approval to move gear, comprises journalists and civil society actors.

Neneh MacDouall-Gaye, former broadcaster and foreign minister, is the chairperson. The rest of the commissioners are Babucarr Cham- general manager of City Limits Radio, Bai Emil Touray- former GPU president, John Charles Njie- chairman of Tango, and Ya Amie Touray-legal practitioner.

Sources close to government told The Standard that efforts are underway to ensure the National Assembly approves the names in the next session later this year.