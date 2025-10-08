Federation donates exercise books to schools

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Corker

The Ding-ding Yiriwa Federation, with support from Childfund the Gambia, recently donated over 30,000 exercise books to schools across Kombo North and Kombo South districts.

The donation, valued at D1.3 million, aims to promote education and support students in their academic pursuits.

The handing over ceremony, which served as the Federation’s back-to-school package, was attended by stakeholders, parents, and students.

Alieu Mendy, Federation Manager for Ding-ding Yiriwa, emphasised that the organisation’s efforts are meant to complement the government’s initiatives and support parents in providing quality education for their children.

“We donated over 30,000 exercise books to 3,042 students in Kombo North and South districts. LS 2 students received 10 pieces of 80-page exercise books, while LS 3 students received 8 pieces of 120-page exercise books.”

He urged students and parents to make the best use of the exercise books, emphasising the importance of taking care of the books and using them responsibly. Wuye Badjie, Advisor to the Ding-ding Yiriwa Federation, encouraged children to take their education seriously, highlighting that a nation’s development depends on the knowledge and skills of its people.

Representatives from Childfund International the Gambia, including Adam Jallow and Nfarama Dabo, commended the Federation for their efforts in promoting education and urged students to make the best use of the exercise books.