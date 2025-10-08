UDP diaspora coordinator says Darboe right person to salvage Gambia

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Kebba Sunkung Barrow, the UDP Diaspora Coordinator in Vienna, Austria, has thrown his weight behind Ousainu Darboe’s candidacy for the 2026 presidential election.

In a statement congratulating Darboe on his re-election as the UDP flagbearer, Barrow described Darboe as the right person to salvage The Gambia from its current predicaments.

Barrow cited Darboe’s unwavering dedication, sacrifice, and commitment to the country’s progress as key reasons why he is the ideal candidate for the presidency.

He urged all Gambians, both at home and abroad, to rally behind Darboe and support him in the 2026 elections, emphasising that Darboe’s leadership would guide the country towards a brighter and more prosperous future.

Barrow expressed his confidence in Darboe’s ability to stand firm for justice, democracy, and the progress of the nation, citing his tireless efforts and lifelong service to the people.

“Darboe has been a towering figure in Gambian politics since 1996, known for his decades-long fight against dictatorship and his commitment to democracy.”

Mr Barrow said a government led by Mr Darboe will redirect funds to critical sectors such as healthcare, education, agriculture, and energy and establish an independent anti-corruption commission with a zero-tolerance approach to misuse of national resources.

He said Darboe’s leadership will also foster a governance model rooted in honesty, integrity, and accountability.

Despite Darboe’s strong leadership credentials, the UDP faces internal challenges.

The party has experienced internal divisions and massive resignations.