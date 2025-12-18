FIOHTG Director eyes future collaborations

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Future In Our Hands The Gambia (FIOHTG) has had a productive year, with significant achievements in teacher training, community development, and social, emotional learning.

The organisation’s Director Jainaba Tida Sarr made these remarks during the opening ceremony of a 5-day retreat held at FIOHTG’s office in Kololi, where she highlighted its key projects and initiatives.

FIOHTG has been engaged in traditional teacher training education programmes in collaboration with the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, focusing on literacy and foundational learning.

The organisation has undertaken various activities, including skills training, advocacy, civic education, and strengthening community resilience against climate change through vegetable garden development.

FIOHTG has strengthened social, emotional learning in children in schools and renovated the GBV one-stop centre in Essau under the NGBV sponsored by UNFPA.

The organisation successfully implemented the Luminous Project, sending over 1,900 children back to school and providing accelerated learning opportunities.

FIOHTG has been approved for another 3-year cycle of the Cedar funded project and looks forward to implementing key community development activities.

The organisation will continue its Think Equal Project under the Rise Project and explore new collaborations and projects.

The retreat aims to enhance team dynamics, mutual support, and reflection on the organisation’s work, with a focus on improving performance and achieving its mission.

The FIOHTG Director added: “A little effort goes a long way, especially in vulnerable communities. Let’s think about moving from policy to implementation and ensure fidelity to our project designs and policies.”

Mam Kumba Sise, FIOHTG Board Chairperson said the retreat is designed to enhance “our group dynamics and mutual support. I encourage full participation, open dialogue, and a willingness to innovate and improve.”