NGBV holds forum on integrating disability needs into disaster risk management

By Olimatou Coker

The Network Against Gender-Based Violence (NGBV) recently organised a national forum on knowledge exchange and learning, focusing on integrating the needs of persons with disabilities into risk and disaster management interventions.

The event, held at Kairaba Beach Hotel, aimed to foster dialogue, share best practices, and promote inclusive strategies to ensure persons with disabilities are effectively considered and supported in disaster risk reduction and response efforts.

Persons with disabilities face increased vulnerability during disasters, with barriers to information, evacuation, and recovery support putting their lives at risk.

The forum emphasised the need for inclusive strategies that prioritise the needs of persons with disabilities in disaster risk management.

The Gambia government has existing legal policy frameworks, but full integration of disability needs remains an urgent, unfinished commitment.

Modou Sumareh, Principal Social Welfare Officer said the forum is a necessary step from rhetoric to reality, aiming to build inclusion and resilience that leaves no one behind.

Fallou Sowe, National Coordinator of NGBV stated: “We must ensure that disability issues are inclusive and mainstreamed in everything we do, particularly in climate change and disaster response.”

Justice Muhammed Krubally, Chairperson of The Gambia Federation of the Disabled, informed the meeting that the forum marks a significant milestone for persons with disabilities in The Gambia.

“We need to adopt inclusive strategies and consider persons with disabilities in disaster risk management.”

Joy Michael, UNFPA’s Gender Programme Specialist said disability inclusion is a development imperative and a human right obligation.

“We must work together to build a system that is equitable, dignified, and resilient for all.”

The forum is envisaged to ensure that disability issues are factored into all aspects of disaster risk management and response, develop and implement inclusive plans that prioritise the needs of persons with disabilities.

It is also aimed at raising awareness and educating communities on the importance of disability inclusion in disaster risk management.