FM Tangara participates at the 8th Dakar International Forum on Peace and Security in Africa

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, His Excellency Dr. Mamadou Tangara attended the 8th edition of the Dakar International Forum on Peace and Security in Africa held from October 24th to 25th, 2022 at the Abdou Diouf International Conference Center (CICAD) in Dakar, Senegal under the theme “Africa to the test of exogenous shocks: challenges of stability and sovereignty”.

The Honorable Minister was accompanied to the Forum by His Excellency Mr. Hadrammeh M. Sidibeh, High Commissioner of the Republic of The Gambia to the Republic of Senegal, Ms. Fatou Kinneh Jobe, Deputy Head of Mission and Commissioner Louis Mendy, Consular Officer.

The Opening Ceremony was attended by His Excellency Macky Sall, President of the Republic of Senegal, His Excellency Joao Lourenco, President of Angola, His Excellency Jose Maria Neves, President of Cabo Verde, Prime Minister of Guinea Bissau as well as the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and representatives from Saudi Arabia, Japan, Mali, Libya, Turkey, France, United States, India and other International Organisations, among others.

H.E. President Macky Sall, in his additional capacity as the current Chairperson of the African Union, spoke at the opening ceremony of the event, expressed hope for the support for Africa’s bid for a permanent seat on the G20 and the UN Security Council.

President Macky Sall focused his intervention on several aspects, including terrorism that continues to gain ground in Africa, the global economic crisis, digital abuses among other pressing matters affecting the continent.

The forum which was conducted in the form of plenary and thematic sessions, brought together more than 300 participants, African and international leaders, partners and high-level experts. The discussion and exchanges that ensured created an opportunity for participants to formulate appropriate responses to the crises that Africa is experiencing, as we seek to create a conductive environment for increased development, prosperity and well-being of the African people.. In addition to the high-level panel that brought together Heads of State around the challenges of stability and sovereignty of the continent, two strong themes were addressed during the plenary sessions.

The 1st Plenary: Strategic Empowerment of the continent in the field of security. It created the opportunity to discuss the balance sheet and strategic directions to be pursued in order to further promote the security autonomy of the African Union and the regional organizations of the continent.

As part of his engagements, H.E. Foreign Minister Tangara on 25th October 2022 moderated the 2nd Plenary Session on “Global Crises and Sovereignty in Africa”. The panelists included the Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Mevlüt Çavu?o?lu, Libyan Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hon. Najla Al-Mangouch, Malian Foreign Minister, Hon. Abdoulaye Diop, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sudan, Vice Foreign Minister of India, Hon. Vellamvelly Muraleedharan and Madam Giovanie Biha, Special Representative of the Secretary General of, UNOWAS.

The 2nd Plenary dealt with Global Crises and Sovereignty in Africa, and how it can formulate new common strategic models of political, economic, security, food, health and energy development in a sustainable manner.