FM Tangara receives credential of UNDP Resident Representative

BANJUL, 5th October 2023: The Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad His Excellency Dr. Mamadou Tangara on Wednesday, 4th October 2023 received the credential of the new United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Resident Representative to The Gambia, Her Excellency Ms. Mandisa Mashologu.

In receiving her credentials, FM Tangara welcomed and congratulated Ms. Mandisa Mashologu as the new UNDP Resident Representative and assured her of the Gambia Government’s fullest support. He highlighted Gambia’s willingness to continue collaborating with the UNDP to achieve sustainable development.

Ambassador Lang Yabou, the Permanent Secretary of Foreign Affairs, expressed his commitment to effective collaboration with Ms. Mashologu and extended best wishes for her tenure. He encouraged her to freely seek assistance in fulfilling the UNDP mandate, emphasizing the Ministry’s support by saying, “We have a history of being there, and we will remain dedicated.”

The new UNDP Representative thanked the Foreign Minister for accepting her credential, and reaffirmed UNDP’s commitment to support the development priorities of the Republic of The Gambia. The new Resident Representative assured H.E. Tangara of her desire and readiness to building on the longstanding partnership between the UNDP and The Gambia in collectively advancing development solutions for a more inclusive, peaceful, and prosperous future for the people of The Gambia.