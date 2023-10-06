Foreign Minister Tangara receives credentials of 3 new envoys

- Advertisement -

BANJUL, 4TH October 2023: The Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, His Excellency Dr. Mamadou Tangara, has received the copies of Letters of Credence of three (3) envoys from the United Kingdom, Kingdom of Norway and Kingdom of Sweden at a brief ceremony held on Tuesday, 3rd October 2023 at the Foreign Ministry.

FM Tangara congratulated the new envoys on their appointments and expressed the Government of The Gambia’s readiness to cooperate with their respective countries in the areas of mutual interest. H.E. Dr. Tangara also assured them of his open-door policy.

First to be received by H.E. Dr. Tangara was the British High Commissioner to the Republic of The Gambia, H.E. Mrs Harriet King. Ambassador King thanked FM Tangara for the warm reception accorded to her. Both sides discussed ways to continue working together to strengthen cooperation between London and Banjul. The High Commissioner said the UK would continue working with The Gambia in the areas of democracy, human rights, security sector reform, health and education. She praised the excellent relations existing between The Gambia and the United Kingdom noting that the relations have a long history of friendship.

- Advertisement -

Following that, FM Tangara received the copies of credentials of the Norwegian Ambassador to The Gambia, H.E. Mrs. Ingrid Mollestad. Both sides discussed the level of bilateral cooperation between the two countries highlighting issues and topics of common interests, adding the importance of maintaining strong diplomatic ties between Norway and The Gambia. The two sides expressed commitment to deepening and enhancing these relations. The Foreign Minister mentioned how The Gambia can learn from Norway especially in areas of Good Governance, and blue economy. The two diplomats also discussed issues related to Migration and refugees, where FM Tangara expressed concern over the alarming number of deportees particularly from Europe and how it’s affecting the country’s domestic security etc. He emphasized the need for cooperation in managing migration flows and addressing refugee and other related challenges.

Ambassador Ingrid commended The Gambia for maintaining beautiful and clean beaches and the way in which the country is enforcing the plastic ban. She said The Gambia should be a role model for other African countries.

The third to present her copies was the Swedish Ambassador to The Gambia, H.E. Ms. Mia Rimby. During the meeting both sides discussed issues related to bilateral cooperation between the two countries with Ambassador Rimby acknowledging the importance of the vast Gambian population in Sweden, adding that the Gambian Community bring a lot of life in Sweden particularly in cultural diversity. They also explored on how the Gambian community in Sweden has actively participated in cultural exchanges.

- Advertisement -

The 3 new envoys assured the Foreign Minister of their preparedness to further deepen the already existing cordial relations between their respective countries and The Gambia in areas of mutual interest at the bilateral and multilateral levels.