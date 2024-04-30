Nigerian ECOMIG troops conduct medical outreach at Mile II

- Advertisement -

By Saidou Baldeh

The Nigerian troops serving the Ecowas mission in The Gambia on Saturday conducted a medical outreach at the State Central Prison (Mile II) where dozens of inmates and prison officials benefited from the free treatment.

Receiving the Nigerian troops at the prison, Lamin Sowe, Commissioner of Operations Gambia Prisons Service, said the medical outreach has come at the right time describing the inmates as needy people who are confined by law.

- Advertisement -

“The prisons have more needy people and today there was not a single medicine in the Mile 2. Your intervention is timely because some prisoners are given medicine everyday and we are their families and their health is our concern.

On behalf of the Director of Prison Services, I thank you for this lifesaving initiative and our doors are open anytime for you,” he said.

Commissioner Sowe commended the troops for supporting the prisons and urged them to continue the initiative.

- Advertisement -

Sowe further urged other people to emulate the Nigerian troop and support the prison in every way they can.

Lt Colonel Moreino Joseph Bent, the Nigerian Contingent Commander, said the gesture is among many they intend to render to the prisons as they have been doing it in other places.

“We want to let you know that you are part of us and no one is immune to prison.

You come here because of a mistake and we will continue to support you so that you won’t feel neglected,” he informed the inmates.

He added that the donation is part of their civil-military cooperation and it will complement national efforts in making access to health easier.

“We have been conducting medical outreaches in various locations but you don’t have the chance to go out and benefit, so this is why we deem it necessary to come here and support you,” he added.

He also thanked the Gambia Armed Forces for the good relationship and called on Gambians to see them as part of the community.

“Our mission is to maintain peace and that’s what we stand for. We are here because of peace and we are home,” he added.