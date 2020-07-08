31 C
City of Banjul
Wednesday, July 8, 2020
Sports

FOOTBALL FAMILY TO DECIDE COVID-19 MONEY JULY 18

37
AGM Dlegates
The Gambia Football Federation, GFF, has called for a meeting of its general members to discuss and approve the Fifa and Caf Covid-19 relief funds.
According to a letter sent out to clubs, regional and allied associations, the meeting will be held at the Football Hotel on July 18.

The agenda also includes amendment to the 2020 budget.
The GFF stands to receive D90 million from Fifa and Caf to help the football members survive the effects of the pandemic.

Most club owners and other stakeholders have told The Standard that they want a good deal of this rare opportunity and money to be used to help them develop their structures, finance programmes and pay their players’ wages among other things.

Previous articleBusiness tycoons urge Gambians to help Barrow succeed
Next articleGAP warns Gambians against ‘looming dictatorship’
RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

JUWARA’S PARENTS PROUD OF SON’S SERIE-A EXPLOITS

The parents of Gambian Seria-A wonder-kid Musa Juwara have said they feel elated and joyful by their son's weekend exploits. The boy scored alongside...
Read more
Sports

NSC WARNS RESTRICTIONS ON SPORTS EVENTS NOT LIFTED

The executive director of the National Sports Council, NSC, has told The Standard that the restrictions on public gatherings which also cover sports activities...
Read more
Sports

GFF TO GET ANOTHER D15M

The Gambia Football Federation like most other football associations in Africa continues to attract tens of millions of dalasis of financial assistance as a...
Read more
Latest Stories

pro njie

BOY, 15, STABBED TO DEATH IN BAKOTEH

By Omar Bah One Ebrima Ceesay, a teenager, was last night stabbed to death in Bakoteh, just weeks after another man stabbed both his parents...
david colley

David Colley’s orderly implicated him in Baba Jobe’s murder

njie

NCP reconciles to avoid deregistration

omar

GAP warns Gambians against ‘looming dictatorship’

