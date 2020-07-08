FOOTBALL FAMILY TO DECIDE COVID-19 MONEY JULY 18

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Football Federation, GFF, has called for a meeting of its general members to discuss and approve the Fifa and Caf Covid-19 relief funds.

According to a letter sent out to clubs, regional and allied associations, the meeting will be held at the Football Hotel on July 18.

The agenda also includes amendment to the 2020 budget.

The GFF stands to receive D90 million from Fifa and Caf to help the football members survive the effects of the pandemic.



Most club owners and other stakeholders have told The Standard that they want a good deal of this rare opportunity and money to be used to help them develop their structures, finance programmes and pay their players’ wages among other things.