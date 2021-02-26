34 C
City of Banjul
Friday, February 26, 2021
type here...
Standard Lite

Football star turned musician

12
foreign prince
- Advertisement -
image 24
By Nyima Bah

Foreign Prince is a Gambian-American from Georgia who showed great potential as a footballer winning him football scholarship to Georgia State University.

But despite his achievement in sports, Foreign Prince decided to give music a shot. After releasing his first song, Prince began to take up his building music career with greater seriousness in which he was able to discover his hidden talents aided by motivations from his friends.

- Advertisement -

In 2019 Foreign Prince dropped his debut EP #Ins and Outs.  Earlier this month he released a music video for his latest song Down with Me which he was worked on in late December last year.

Prince said his latest released song is about confessing his love to a girl and what she means to him.

He wrote: “Gambians in America are truly falling in love with my music. They are amazed with my switch of career from being a football star to a singer,” he said.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleHaalis series set to be shot in Gambian
Next articleHalifa ready to storm European music scene
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

Standard Lite

Gambian-Nigerian actress dishes out relationship advice

Rosy Meurer's name has become a social media trend since her marriage to Tonto Dikeh's former husband, Olaunkle Churchill. After a year of marriage, the...
Read more
Standard Lite

Halifa ready to storm European music scene

Merit in the making Muhammed Mbye aka Halifa is a Scotland-based Gambian artiste who has been working on a new single titled #MERIT in collaboraton...
Read more
Standard Lite

Haalis series set to be shot in Gambian

Haalis is a series with 52 episodes being produce by a UK-based filmmaker Assan Saine in The Gambia. The series will be feature three top...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

BOOK REVIEW

The Fulcrum, Humankind’s Retreat From The Brink Of Peril

By Alpha A. Jallow. Baobab Books, 2021. This book is a philosophical musing on what the world is and what the world should be and...
u20

CRUNCH TIME FOR GAMBIA AT AFCON U-20

Standard place hold 1

Disintegration of the coalition: Its pitfalls

nigerian gambian

Gambian-Nigerian actress dishes out relationship advice

halifa

Halifa ready to storm European music scene

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions