Halifa ready to storm European music scene

With Nyima Bah

Muhammed Mbye aka Halifa is a Scotland-based Gambian artiste who has been working on a new single titled #MERIT in collaboraton with another Scotland-based Senegalese rapper El Shady. The song is said to be out on 26th February on digital platforms.  

Halifa added that although a video for the new single is yet to hit the waves, he has about seven other videos on YouTube where he featured alongside other artistes from Africa. 

The 26-year-old told Standard Lite in a virtual interview that the song MERIT is about his life experiences. He said his music career has not been all smooth sailing while living overseas. 

 “The struggle in UK wasn’t easy for me especially being from Africa. I continued juggling music with being an immigrant. It was very difficult as we know you need to settle down and fix back home but alhamdullilah, we made it.”

Laid out on a hyper slow hybrid Latin and Afro beat repetitive thumping sound, #MERIT is set to be an infectious foot tapping, body popping soulful tract that every social media user would want to jam to on their timeline.

