Gambian-Nigerian actress dishes out relationship advice

With Nyima Bah

Rosy Meurer’s name has become a social media trend since her marriage to Tonto Dikeh’s former husband, Olaunkle Churchill.

After a year of marriage, the Nollywood actress decided to share on her social media page a post that contains two key statements to a successful relationship.

She posted: “Relationships don’t last because of the good times. They last because the hard times were handled with love and care.”

Tell us what you think about the actress’ post. Is it relatable to you??