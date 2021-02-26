34 C
City of Banjul
Friday, February 26, 2021
type here...
Standard Lite

Gambian-Nigerian actress dishes out relationship advice

27
nigerian gambian
- Advertisement -
image 22
With Nyima Bah

Rosy Meurer’s name has become a social media trend since her marriage to Tonto Dikeh’s former husband, Olaunkle Churchill.

After a year of marriage, the Nollywood actress decided to share on her social media page a post that contains two key statements to a successful relationship.

- Advertisement -

She posted: “Relationships don’t last because of the good times. They last because the hard times were handled with love and care.”

Tell us what you think about the actress’ post. Is it relatable to you??

- Advertisement -
Previous articleHalifa ready to storm European music scene
Next articleDisintegration of the coalition: Its pitfalls
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

Standard Lite

Halifa ready to storm European music scene

Merit in the making Muhammed Mbye aka Halifa is a Scotland-based Gambian artiste who has been working on a new single titled #MERIT in collaboraton...
Read more
Standard Lite

Football star turned musician

Foreign Prince is a Gambian-American from Georgia who showed great potential as a footballer winning him football scholarship to Georgia State University. But despite his...
Read more
Standard Lite

Haalis series set to be shot in Gambian

Haalis is a series with 52 episodes being produce by a UK-based filmmaker Assan Saine in The Gambia. The series will be feature three top...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

BOOK REVIEW

The Fulcrum, Humankind’s Retreat From The Brink Of Peril

By Alpha A. Jallow. Baobab Books, 2021. This book is a philosophical musing on what the world is and what the world should be and...
u20

CRUNCH TIME FOR GAMBIA AT AFCON U-20

Standard place hold 1

Disintegration of the coalition: Its pitfalls

nigerian gambian

Gambian-Nigerian actress dishes out relationship advice

halifa

Halifa ready to storm European music scene

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions