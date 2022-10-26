Foreign Ministry clarifies Dr Tangara never took imprests

Press release

The attention of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad has been drawn to numerous publications in the media including different social media platforms regarding the resolution passed by the National Assembly of The Gambia ordering that all outstanding imprests issued to Ministries, Departments, Agencies and individuals totaling over D30 million be retired by October 31st 2022.

The purported list which includes a name Momodou Tangara, Office of the President and a name Sierrending Sanneh were misconstrued to be H.E Dr. Mamadou Tangara, Minister and Mrs. Sirending Sanneh, Principal Private Secretary of this Ministry. As a result, both Hon. Minister Tangara and Mrs. Sanneh have been receiving series of phone calls and messages from family, colleagues and friends expressing concern on the issue, thus the necessity for this clarification.

The Ministry wants to make it clear to the general public that the names mentioned in the list are NOT Hon. Dr. Mamadou Tangara and Mrs. Sirending Sanneh of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The two have never taken any imprest or be part of anything of such. Their positions as Minister and Principal Private Secretary do not correspond to a position that will enable them to carry imprest.