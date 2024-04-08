Forex bureau cashier arrested for staging robbery

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Police have arrested a forex bureau cashier for allegedly conniving with another person to steal D170,000 in a staged robbery.

A shocking footage emerged online last week showing a suspected robber armed with a knife storming the J Financial Services branch in Sukuta, and going away with an unquantified amount of cash leaving the cashier seemingly paralysed with shock.

The video sparked outrage and many people called for more stringent regulations to improve security at forex bureaux in the country.

The cashier, Ms Sally Gaye, reported the incident to the Sukuta Police Station and claimed the robber went away with D170,350.

But police say following preliminary investigations into the claims they discovered that the cashier Sally Gaye who reported the matter was found to be complicit in the theft.

According to the police, Ms Gaye “had colluded with Muhammed Gomez, recruiting him to stage the theft in a manner that would suggest a robbery”.

“They made an elaborate scheme aimed to divert suspicion away from themselves. However, diligent investigative efforts exposed that the reported stolen amount of D170,350 was, in fact, appropriated by Gaye with Gomez’s assistance,” the police added.

Both suspects are currently under police custody, helping with the investigation.