Ebrahim Hydara wins QCell National Qur’an Recitation Championship

By Lamin Cham

Young Ebrahim Muhammad Hydara was Saturday crowned champion of the QCell sponsored National Qur’an Recitation Competition, winning a whopping D100,000 cash prize.

He was followed in this top category by Muhamadou Nfamara Ceesay who bagged D75,000.

There were cash prizes for the winner and runners-up in the Half Qur’an Recitation category too with Abdou Karim Corr declared winner and receiving D75,000 while Sohna Matida Nfamara Minteh came second winning D50,000.

In the Quarter Qur’an Recitation category, Muhammad Sanusi Ahmad Jallow finished top with D50,000 followed in second place by Houssainatou Mohammed Baldeh winning D25,000.

This year, the championship was expanded to include a competition for the best call to prayers (adhan) won by Abdoulie Barham Jobe at D20,000 followed by Mohammed Ousman Jah with D15,000 while four others who made it to the finals got consolation prizes.

Addressing the glamorous ceremony which was followed by sumptuous iftar at the QCity, the CEO of the organizer, QGroup, Muhammed Jah, expressed his gratitude that only four years since initiation, the championship, has grown to be become an exciting national competition and said the unbending virtues of his late father, Imam Mass Jah, inspired him to initiate the competition.

He thanked the staff of QCell and his family for organising the programme and expressed his deep appreciation for the support and encouragement of The Gambia government as well as the customers of the QGroup in general for making the competition happen.

Hamat Bah, the minister responsible for religious affairs, thanked Mr Jah for his passion in promoting Islam, a virtue he said was instilled in him by his father, Mass Jah, a revered imam and renowned Islamic teacher.

The minister used the occasion to appeal to Muslims with the means to support imams who spend their lives attending to the religious and social needs of the society.

He also advised imams to be measured in their sermons and promote peaceful co-existence of the people of the country.

The president of the Supreme Islamic Council, Alhaji Essa Darboe, thanked and prayed for success for Mr Jah and his chain of businesses. He asked other Muslims in the country with the wherewithal to emulate Muhammed Jah in helping society and prompting Islam.