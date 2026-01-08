Former aspirant of BAC chairmanship forms movement to contest presidency

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

As The Gambia gears up for its presidential election in December this year, another presidential aspirant has emerged. He is Lamin Jammeh, who formerly aspired to contest the Brikama Area Council chairmanship but later withdrew to support the NPP.

In a write up shared with The Standard Mr Jammeh announced he will contest the December presidential elections on an independent ticket.

To mobilise likeminded people, and spread his ideology, Jammeh a former CEO of Brikama Area Council formed a movement called Jamano Civil Defense for Constitutional Democracy (Jamano Democrats). “This is a movement for patriotic Gambian pioneers, ready to transform and embrace a rebirth of Gambia’s republican status into reality,” Jammeh explained.

The movement’s objectives, according to Jammeh, includes redressing poverty, ensuring impartial justice, promoting gender equality, and fostering democratic governance.

Jammeh outlined a series of austerity policies to fund his action plan, aiming to transform villages into towns and cities, and create a new country, planning synergy for sustainable impact on Gambian livelihoods.

“We will implement corrective measures to fund this Action Plan,” Jammeh stated, emphasising his commitment to democratic governance and the well-being of Gambians.