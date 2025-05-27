Founding NPP member announces formation of new party

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

A vocal diaspora supporter of the governing National People’s Party NPP, Ousainou Bai Sankareh, known for his outspoken diatribes against both sides of the political divide, has claimed that him and “other dissatisfied members of the NPP’ have formed a new party called National Democracy Party NDP, to contest elections next year.

Sankareh, a founding militant of the NPP, is, along with President Barrow, a former member of the opposition United Democratic Party.

He told Gambia Media TV that the new party will be launched on June 1 after which its members will tour the country ‘to apologise to Gambians about the change they voted for in 2016 which has not reaped any dividends and to also inform them about the objectives and aspirations of the new party.’

Sankareh said the party was formed with the realisation that President Barrow has failed his promises to Gambians and is now surrounded by ‘greedy elements’\who are derailing the country’s development for their personal gains.

“The president has betrayed many people who contributed to his presidency from his days in the opposition and instead brought in people including Jammeh loyalists who never liked him from the beginning. These people are misleading him and our new party, the NDP is determined to end that narrative. We will wipe the tears of our members and anyone who contributes to the new party will be treated equally, and with dignity,” Bai Sankareh added.

He said the National Democracy Party will be a party for all, and one that will empower women and young people, create jobs and end ‘the politics of patronage and deception. Sankareh did not name the leader or other members of the new party but assured that everything will be clear in June.