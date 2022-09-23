FSQA launches 6-member scientific committee

- Advertisement -

Press Release

Food Safety and Quality Authority (FSQA) Wednesday 21st September 2022, launched a new Scientific Committee at the Office of the Vice President.

The six-man committee was launched by Lamin Sanneh, the Permanent Secretary one at the Office of the President. The eminent committee members who hailed from diverse scientific fields, will be tasked to amongst other things, develop and propose scientific opinions of the Authority, which includes scientific assessment in food safety risks to ensure an effective control of the national food safety system.

The FSQA Director General Mamadou Bah, in his welcoming remarks, appreciates the new committee for dedicating their time to duty.

“You cannot have an effective food control system in the absence of experts. FSQA is a unique entity in Africa and few in the world. The role of the committee is very significant in the mandate of the Authority.”

Dawda Ceesay the Permanent Secretary at the Office of the President, observes that FSQA’s mandate is important to the public and reconstituting this committee will go a long way in supporting the work of the Authority. PS Ceesay also believes The Gambia is on firm pedestal in ensuring food safety, with the setting up of this committee, which has a very significant role to play.

The Board chair of the Authority Dr. Amadou Sowe, challenged the distinguished Scientists whom he said have merited their appointments, to give their expertise in advancing food safety in the country.

Prof. Mackie Taal. A member Who participated in the drafting of the Food Safety Act, promised that the team will work tirelessly to ensure that food is safe, wholesome and fit for human consumption. He Commended FSQA for taking the steps, saying it is an area they can participate and deliver.

The Permanent Secretary one at the Office of the President Lamin Sanneh in his launching statement, highlighted government’s continuous support to FSQA, to ensure it delivers. This support he continued is done to ensure that the foods sold in markets are safe, health of public is improved and international trade is facilitated.

“Government is confident that the committee will deliver accordingly and will help FSQA to ensure effective control of the national food safety system. Support will continue to ensure safe and quality food for a healthy population.” He concluded.

The members who amongst them are Chemists, Molecular Biologists, Agriculturists and Scientists, will serve a period of three (3) years and their contract may be renewed thereafter and for the last time.

The members are:

1. Dr. Duto Fofana

2. Dr. Makie Taal

3. Mr. Lamin Jaiteh

4. Mr. Ebrima Jallow

5. Mr. Dele Oyelakin

6. Dr. Lamin Cham