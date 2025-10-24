Fugitive Senegalese killer of pregnant wife was arrested in Brufut

- Advertisement -

More details have emerged about the arrest of the Senegalese man who killed his pregnant wife and fled to The Gambia this week.

According to Senegalese media reports, the man has been named as B Sonko. He was wanted for the murder of his wife named as B Mandiang. He was arrested in The Gambia after ten days on the run and later handed over to the gendarmes in Sédhiou. The arrest was made possible because of close cooperation between the Gambian police and the Senegalese gendarmerie.

The tragedy took place on 9th October in Samakoung in the Casamance department of Sedhiou. According to Dakar’s leading L’Observateur newspaper, Sonko suspected his wife Mandiang, a mother of four children, of infidelity and driven by blind jealousy violently beat her.

Seriously injured, the victim was discreetly evacuated by her husband’s family to the Ziguinchor regional hospital where she succumbed to her injuries a few hours later.

Fearing arrest Sonko fled and crossed the border to seek refuge in The Gambia. He was located in the northern village of Brufut, and arrested. Close relatives of the murdered wife came to The Gambia to help the Gambian police in locating him.

According to a judicial source quoted by L’Observateur, the suspect admitted the facts. His referral to the Sédhiou prosecutor’s office for intentional homicide is imminent.