Court slams D20.5 million combined bail on 6 men in Dubai gold case

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Six men have been arraigned before Senior Magistrate I Jallow of the Brusubi court charged with falsifying documents to facilitate the shipment of kilos of gold to Dubai after obtaining millions of dalasis from one Abraham Sano.

The accused are: Alieu Sabally, Alagie Bubacarr Bah, Baba Camara, Amadou Joko Sowe, Muhammed Camara and Kebba Bajaha.

- Advertisement -

They are standing trial on seven counts of obtaining money by false pretence and making false document, charges they denied.

The prosecutors alleged that between July 2024 to March 2025, Sabally obtained US$55,000 equivalent to D3,940,500 from Sano on the pretext of shipping kilos of gold to Dubai by making false GRA payment receipts and customs declaration forms.

They also alleged that Sabally and Bah also obtained from Sano US$17,000 equivalent to D1,207,000 on the same pretext of shipping five kilos of gold to Dubai.

- Advertisement -

Baba Camara of Old Yundum and Amadou Joko Sowe were also charged with fraudulently obtaining from Sano US$20,000 equivalent to D1,420,000 and US$83,000 as well as D681,575 on the pretext of facilitating 5kg of gold to Dubai.

Muhammed Camara of Old Yundum is also accused of obtaining US$13,000 equivalent to D923,000 and D180,000 on the pretext of facilitating the sale of 10kg of gold while Kebba Bajaha of Brusubi is also charged with defrauding Sano US$12,000 purportedly to facilitate the shipment of gold to Dubai.

At the end of the plea taking, after police prosecutors led by Commissioner A Sanneh did not raise any objection, the court granted them bail in sums ranging from D1.7 million to D7 million.

The six men defendants were represented by lawyers Leigh and Boye.