12 candidates approved for G-Bissau presidential election but main opposition leader disqualified

Twelve candidates, including the incumbent president Umaro Sissoco Embaló, will be running in the presidential election scheduled for 23rd November in Guinea-Bissau, according to the country’s supreme court.

The incumbent president, who enjoys the support of the Republican Platform “Nô Kumpu Guiné,” will face former president José Mário Vaz (2014–2019), representing the National Convergence for Freedom and Development (Colide-GB), as well as former prime minister Baciro Djá, backed by the Patriotic Front for National Salvation (Frepasna).

The supreme court explained that these twelve candidates were approved after the validation of their application files, emphasising that its decision is “final” and cannot be appealed.

Similarly, the court also approved the applications of 14 political parties on Friday for the legislative elections, which will take place on the same date.

The main opposition leader, former Prime Minister Domingos Simões Pereira, and the main opposition coalition will not be represented in either the presidential or legislative elections.

Leading the opposition coalition “Pai-Terra Ranka” which brings together around ten political parties — including the PAIGC, the historic party that led Guinea-Bissau to independence — Mr Pereira was disqualified from the race for the presidency after submitting his candidacy under the PAIGC banner too late.

Initially, he had tried to register his candidacy under the “Pai-Terra Ranka” coalition, which was not permitted.

PAIGC meanwhile did not submit a legislative application, according to Supreme Court spokesman Mamadu Embalo.

Pereira returned to Guinea-Bissau in mid-September after spending nine months abroad because of a perceived threat to his life as well as legal issues.