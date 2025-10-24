Senegambian foreign ministers pledge to strengthen ties

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Gambian foreign minister Serign Modou Njie yesterday held bilateral talks with his Senegalese counterpart Cheikh Niang who was on a day’s working visit to Banjul, his maiden overseas diplomatic engagement since he replaced Yacine Fall as Senegal’s Minister of African Integration and Foreign Affairs last month.

Speaking at a press briefing in Banjul, the two ministers pledged to expand cooperation in diplomacy, defence, trade and other fields. “We are two states but one people,” Niang who previously served as Senegal’s permanent representative to the UN said.

He said he was overwhelmed by the hospitality and warm reception accorded to him by Gambians. “When I took office, President Faye told me that The Gambia is a priority and for that we are committed to preserve and consolidate the quality of our relationship,” Minister Niang added.

Gambian foreign minister Njie said the visit was in response to resolutions passed at the recent presidential council meeting adding that the two sides held in-depth exchanges on common concerns for the development of the two countries and its people.

Njie stressed The Gambia’s commitment to deepening partnership with the new Senegalese government and singled out Senegal’s contribution to The Gambia’s successful hosting of the OIC summit and other areas including defence and security.

“We will continue to work hard to make sure areas agreed will be utilised in the future,” Njie added.