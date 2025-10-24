Police record 16 drowning cases this year

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Gambia Police Force have recorded a total of 16 drowning cases from January to October this year across various beaches, namely Sanyang, Brufut, Lamin Siakah Tenda, Gunjur, Brusubi, and Kembujeh River.

According to reports, most of the victims were between 12 and 22 years, who ventured into deep waters unsupervised.

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Police Force, through its Tourist Security Unit (TSU) in the Kanifing Police Region and West Coast Regional Police Command, expresses serious concern over the growing number of drowning incidents recorded along the country’s coastline since the beginning of the year.

The GPF urged parents and guardians to be vigilant, especially during the popular “Sunday Beach” gatherings, when large crowds, including minors, frequent the coastline without proper supervision.

Police spokesman Modou Musa Sisawo, called on the public, including parents, guardians, and community leaders, to promote safe beach practices and report any emergency or suspicious situation to the nearest police post.

- Advertisement -

He said the police will continue to work with the Gambia Fire and Rescue Services, the Gambia Navy, the Gambia Red Cross Society, and the Gambia Tourism Board, to strengthen rescue operations, improve emergency response, and enhance public awareness on coastal safety by promoting responsible recreation along all beaches and waterways across the country.