Gacem seeks staff who allegedly stole over D6M

The management of Gacem (Bambo) cement has accused one of its staff, Nasirou Gaye, of stealing D6, 370,000 millions from its accounts. In a statement, shared with The Standard today, Gacem said Mr Gaye was responsible for its cheques and for deposits at banks. But a shortage in balance, the company said, has been recently discovered in the accounts. It added that Mr Gaye’s mobile phone suddenly switches of upon his learning that the company has instituted investigations into the matter.

“He hasn’t been seen anywhere since. We have noticed that seven cheques amounting to millions of Gambian Dalasis were paid to him but he never deposited them in the company’s accounts. It was during our findings that we realised that he collected those cheques from our non-schooled customers who would usually give him their cheque books for him to write the company’s name [on them] however, he would put his own name and cash the cheques. We appeal for any information leading to him or his whereabouts,” the management said in a statement.

When contacted for comments, the police spokesperson, Cadet Binta Njie said: “The case was reported today at 17:20pm and the amount involved, is D6, 370, 000 from 7 cheques. No arrest made yet. The case is under investigation and the accuse is still at large.”