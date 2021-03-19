GACH boss Jawara offers to rebuild burnt Sanyang police station

- Advertisement -

Abubakary Jawara, the CEO of GACH, has offered to rebuild the burnt Sanyang police station. The station was set ablaze this week when violent protests rocked the town after a villager was stabbed to death by a Senegalese fisherman.

GACH has allocated D2.2 million for the rebuilding of the station. The money will also cover the costs for laptops and other materials.

The director of operations, Landing Bojang advised the young people of Sanyang to desist from violence, warning that the police will not compromise security.

The GACH boss Abubakary Jawara called for calm. He urged the youth to work closely with the police during such difficult times.

The village VDC thanked Jawara for coming to their aid whenever they need and assured him that such things will not be repeated in the future.