25 C
City of Banjul
Friday, March 19, 2021
type here...
News

GACH boss Jawara offers to rebuild burnt Sanyang police station

31
- Advertisement -

Abubakary Jawara, the CEO of GACH, has offered to rebuild the burnt Sanyang police station. The station was set ablaze this week when violent protests rocked the town after a villager was stabbed to death by a Senegalese fisherman.

GACH has allocated D2.2 million for the rebuilding of the station. The money will also cover the costs for laptops and other materials.

- Advertisement -

The director of operations, Landing Bojang advised the young people of Sanyang to desist from violence, warning that the police will not compromise security.

The GACH boss Abubakary Jawara called for calm. He urged the youth to work closely with the police during such difficult times.

The village VDC thanked Jawara for coming to their aid whenever they need and assured him that such things will not be repeated in the future.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleRemembering the men that built Gambian football
Next articleTouma speaks on PPP high court judgement, describes congress re-run a ‘blessing’
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

News

BAC CHAIRMAN TO KEEP HIS JOB

By Bruce Asemota A landmark Supreme Court ruling has handed a lifeline to Brikama Area Council chairman, Sheriffo Sonko to keep his job. The ruling is...
Read more
News

Sanyang murder suspect charged, remanded

By Amadou Jadama Gana Sey, a Senegalese national who has been accused of killing Gibril Ceesay of Sanyang by stabbing him with a knife, has...
Read more
News

Former army officer says Gambia must take security reforms seriously

By Mafugi Ceesay A former senior army officer and minister, Sheriff Gomez, has told The Standard that The Gambia must urgently fast-track efforts on security...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

STANDARD LITE

MEN KNEW WE ARE STRONG PILLARS. -Flex Fuzion entertainment director As this month is dedicated to women, I will continue to celebrate all queens out...

BAC CHAIRMAN TO KEEP HIS JOB

Sanyang murder suspect charged, remanded

Former army officer says Gambia must take security reforms seriously

Touma speaks on PPP high court judgement, describes congress re-run a ‘blessing’

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions