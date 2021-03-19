25 C
City of Banjul
Friday, March 19, 2021
type here...
News

Touma speaks on PPP high court judgement, describes congress re-run a ‘blessing’

113
- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Fatoumatta Njai alias Touma, who was one of the rival contestants in the PPP disputed leadership, has said the high court ruling on the party’s 2018 congress “must be respected”, saying it was a vindication of her claims of foul play during the party’s 2021 congress.

- Advertisement -

According to a high court judgement delivered a few weeks ago, the PPP 2018 congress, which Papa Njie won against former vice president Bakary B Dabo, should be redone.

This followed a suit by Alhagie Yaya Ceesay and others in 2019, who supported Mr Dabo’s claim that the election was fraudulent.

Touma, who heads one of the rival camps claiming to be legitimate leaders of the party following its crisis-marred congress last month, said she will consider contesting for the leadership if there is to be a re-run of the 2018 congress as laid by the court ruling.

“This [re-run] will be a blessing from the Almighty, because if we should go to any free and fair election bringing PPP delegates, I am going to win, because the PPP is nothing without me,” Njai told The Standard.

The Banjul South lawmaker boycotted the party’s last month congress in Brikama-Ba as she marched out in protest with her supporters claiming a “fraudulent electoral process.”

“We have been vindicated [by the court decision] because it happened in 2018 and it was going to happen in 2021,” Touma stated.

She said the party “must do everything to respect and act on the court decision” which according to her will pave the way to take over the helm of the party. 

 “I will never get involved in anything that is done unceremoniously without due process, because I am not corrupt.  The court decision must be respected and we must hold another congress, in a free and fair atmosphere bringing PPP delegates which I am going to win. I am the PPP and all the regional chairs are behind me,” Njai noted.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGACH boss Jawara offers to rebuild burnt Sanyang police station
Next articleFormer army officer says Gambia must take security reforms seriously
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

News

BAC CHAIRMAN TO KEEP HIS JOB

By Bruce Asemota A landmark Supreme Court ruling has handed a lifeline to Brikama Area Council chairman, Sheriffo Sonko to keep his job. The ruling is...
Read more
News

Sanyang murder suspect charged, remanded

By Amadou Jadama Gana Sey, a Senegalese national who has been accused of killing Gibril Ceesay of Sanyang by stabbing him with a knife, has...
Read more
News

Former army officer says Gambia must take security reforms seriously

By Mafugi Ceesay A former senior army officer and minister, Sheriff Gomez, has told The Standard that The Gambia must urgently fast-track efforts on security...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

STANDARD LITE

MEN KNEW WE ARE STRONG PILLARS. -Flex Fuzion entertainment director As this month is dedicated to women, I will continue to celebrate all queens out...

BAC CHAIRMAN TO KEEP HIS JOB

Sanyang murder suspect charged, remanded

Former army officer says Gambia must take security reforms seriously

Touma speaks on PPP high court judgement, describes congress re-run a ‘blessing’

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions