GACH donates 200 streetlights to Gambisara

- Advertisement -

GACH Global’s philanthropic arm, the Abubakary Jawara Foundation, has donated 200 solar streetlights to the Gambisara community. This initiative was aimed at enhancing safety and improving living conditions by providing reliable lighting, thus reducing crime and promoting community activities at night.

The donation is part of GACH’s ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility and local development efforts across The Gambia. The foundation recently completed the installation of a D10 million solar panel project in Gambisara.

Abubakary Jawara, CEO of GACH Global, highlighted his commitment to philanthropy during a donation to Gambisara, stating that he spent over D13 million on a previous 600 streetlights donation and the village football field. He emphasised that most of his charitable acts are done privately, but that he publicised donations in order to inspire others. Jawara said he believes in sharing his resources to create social change and improve lives, attributing his generosity to values inherited from his family.

- Advertisement -

He urged Gambians to support local businesses and collaborate for national development, emphasising the importance of community-driven initiatives.