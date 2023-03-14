GACH pays over D1M mining royalty to Tujereng

By Oumie Bojang

On Sunday, officials of GACH Global Group presented D1.5 million sand mining royalty to Tujereng village as the company’s social corporate responsibility to the community’s development for the last six months.

The payment was effected in advance after the community sought the company’s intervention to fund some projects.

ADVERTISEMENT

The officials were received by the Alkalo of Tujereng, representatives of the VDC and other members of the community.

Speaking shortly after receiving the cheque, the Tujereng alkalo, Karamo Bojang, disclosed that since mining of black sand began in the coastal village decades ago, the community never benefited from any exploration of its own resources except now with this intervention by GACH.

The former Nusrat Senior School Principal Alkalo Bojang, further explained that the money will be invested in projects approved by the Village Development Committee.

The head of GACH mining Amadou Manneh said: “We are very comfortable because since we came here, we have never experienced any problem and had no issues with the VDC or the alkalo”.

Manneh said the CEO of GACH Global, Abubakary Jawara, consistently advises the officials of the company to maintain cordial relations with the communities they operate in.

The vice chairman of Tujereng VDC, Alieu Sambou said the money will be utilised for the construction of a secretariat and boot office for the VDC, a shade for the office of the alkalo, provision of security at the upgraded Tujereng market and expansion of the village’s Madrassa.

Former secretary general and head of the civil service, also a respected member of Tujereng community, Alieu Ngum, described the relationship between GACH Mining and Tujereng as cordial and fruitful.

According to him, this excellent relation is due to the responsible and sustainable approach that GACH mining took in its mining operations in the community.

He pointed out that the company’s operations had never been injurious to the environment as opposed to other mining companies engaged in tree felling, bush clearing and other unfriendly environmental practices.