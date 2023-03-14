Bojang endorses Seedy Ceesay for BAC

By Omar Bah

The National People’s Party (NPP) aspirant who finshed third in last week’s primaries for Brikama Area Council chairmanship, has said he endorses Seedy Ceesay, one of the two main contenders for the party’s ticket.

Lamin F Bojang, a former journalist and speaker of the National Youth Parliament who was eliminated in the first round with 16 votes told The Standard that following consultations with his delegates he has decided to endorse Seedy Ceesay. “We are going to be at the primaries and my people are going to vote for him because we believe he stands a better candidate to win against our opponents based on various factors,” Bojang said.

He said Mr Ceesay stood a better chance of uniting the party supporters in the West Coast Region and bring the needed development in an area that needs urgent resurrection.

Mr Ceesay’s main opponent, Ahmad Gitteh, has said he would not go to any more primaries as he was the clear winner of the first round. A member of Mr Gitteh’s campaign said they would not allow anyone to use them to legitimatise a process that has already been robbed.