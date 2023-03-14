Man arrested with bags of cannabis

By Binta A Bah

One Marie Sheriff Tambedou of Kerr Serign has been arrested by officials of the Drug Law Enforcement Agency after plastic bags containing cannabis was found on him.

The 26-year-old was arrested at the Banjul post office on the 9 March around 12pm and charged with possession of drugs. His arrest has been confirmed by the agency’s public relations officer Ousman SaidyBah.

“I can confirm that DLEAG operatives stationed at Banjul post office apprehended one Marie Sheriff Tambedou, an adult male, Gambian national and a resident of Kerr Serign with two bags containing cannabis. One of the bags contained five small sachets while the other contained a small sachet. Therefore, the charges will be possession of drugs since the quantity is below 2 kg,” he said.

PRO Saidybah said he was informed that the suspect was accordingly granted bail but other sources said he was still being held as we went to press.