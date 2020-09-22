33 C
City of Banjul
Tuesday, September 22, 2020
type here...
News

GAF creates 2 more battalions to deal with bloated ranks

659
pro army
- Advertisement -

The Gambia Armed Forces is currently struggling with bloated ranks, one of many problems inherited from the 22 years of the past government’s unbridled Jammeh interference in the affairs of the country’s armed forces.

The army said it has now added two more infantry battalions to the previous three battalions as a way of dealing with the complex problem of having many ranks in a particular battalion.

- Advertisement -

Armed forces spokesman Major Lamin Sanyang added that “natural attrition, capacity enrichment and promotional exams” are other measures that the army has now embraced to deal with bloated ranks.

Speaking to The Standard, Major Lamin K Sanyang, GAF director of public relations and media, said the bloating of ranks in the army is a delicate problem inherited from the previous government, adding that the force is “treading carefully” to find durable solutions to the predicament.

“It is a problem that we have inherited and we are working tirelessly to deal with it as the case may be because these are Gambians that have opted to join the armed forces to serve their country. So one has to be careful about how you go about the issues,” Major Sanyang intimated.

“So in an attempt to correct these [bloated ranks], we’ve created two battalions that would allow us post people there and at least reduce having that problem of having many ranks in one battalion,” he said.

Asked whether the army would also consider demotions or stripping undeserving officers and soldiers off their ranks, Major Sanyang explained: “Well, there are implications in most of these actions that people expect when it comes to dealing with these bloated ranks and even the numbers in the armed forces but we have taken other measures that have little implications to national security. For example, if you are talking of demoting people or stripping them off their ranks you are creating a room for resentment and discontentment within the ranks and this could have far-reaching implications on national security. The alternative there is we have opted for what you call, natural attrition to enable us deal with the numbers,’’ he said.

Major Sanyang further intimated that while they are not against downsizing there are implications when you downsize because you have to create a soft-landing for those that you are downsizing for their life after service. “Otherwise you send them out in the street and there is nothing to do and they become a liability again to the state and a threat to national security. That’s why the armed forces is ready for security sector reform,” he said.

Meanwhile, The Standard has learned that the army has placed a moratorium on recruitment for three years and those retired too are not replaced.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleNo date yet for school reopening – MoBSE
Next articleNational Assembly under scrutiny over handling of Draft Constitution
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

News

EU, US, UK URGE NAMS TO OKAY BILL

By Omar Bah  The EU Delegation, the United States Embassy, the British High Commission and the German Embassy in The Gambia last evening issued a...
Read more
News

Police question woman who ‘insulted’ UDP leader

By Omar Bah The police spokesperson has confirmed to The Standard that officers at Kairaba Police Station interrogated a woman after the United Democratic Party...
Read more
News

No date yet for school reopening – MoBSE

The Minister of Basic and Secondary Education has clarified that there has not been any decision so far as to when schools will reopen. Asked...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

untittledd 1

GFF forms procurement committee for women’s football

Following the disbursement of the Fifa Covid-19 Relief Support Fund to the football family including the women football sector, the Gambia Football Federation has...
assembly

Parliament can make amendments to the Constitution Of The Republic of The Gambia, 2020 (Promulgation)...

Letter2Editor

Letters : Our parliamentarians are playing with fire – this draft must pass!

eu

EU, US, UK URGE NAMS TO OKAY BILL

darboe

Police question woman who ‘insulted’ UDP leader

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions