Gambia at  50th OIC foreign ministers meeting

- Advertisement -

Press release

The minister of foreign affairs and Gambians abroad, Dr Mamadou Tangara headed a delegation of senior government officials to Cameroon to attend the 50th session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) council of foreign ministers (CFM).

The theme of this year’s session, “Development of Intra-OIC Transport and Communication Infrastructure: Major Instruments in the Fight Against Poverty and Insecurity,” seeks to enhance the organisation’s goal of promoting economic and commercial cooperation between Islamic countries for the development of the Ummah.

- Advertisement -

Dr Tangara in his statement underscored the timeliness of the theme given its centrality to the OIC Programme of Action 2026-2034.

“We must collectively reaffirm and implement our cooperation commitments towards the promotion of investment in transport and communication infrastructure for sustainable development that inclusively and equitably address the basic economic needs of our citizens and foster long term social stability by reducing poverty and insecurity in the communities of our Ummah.”

On the sidelines of the meeting, the attorney general and minister of justice, Hon. Dawda Jallow, chairperson of the OIC ad hoc ministerial committee on accountability and justice for the Rohingya, will convene a meeting to garner more support for the Rohingya cause.

- Advertisement -

The Gambian delegation includes, the minister of transport, works and infrastructure, Ebrima Sillah, The Gambia’s ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Permanent Representative to the OIC, Omar Gibril Sallah, the CEO of The Gambia OIC Secretariat, Yankuba Dibba and other senior government officials.