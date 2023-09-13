The minister of youth and sports Bakary Badjie accompanied by Permanent Secretary Ndey Marie Njie are currently in London participating in the 10th Commonwealth youth ministers and senior officials meetings.
The meeting is holding at Marlborough House from the 11 to 15th September on the theme “Aiming Higher, Delivering more for the Young People of the Commonwealth. Representatives from 50 Commonwealth countries are attending.
Gambia at Commonwealth youth ministers confab
