Gambia at UN Commission meeting on status of women

The Gambia is being represented at the 69th session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW69), which runs from 10 to 21 March in New York.

Thousands of diplomats, business and civil society delegates are attending this world’s largest annual conference focusing on women’s issues.

Last year, CSW68, was attended by 100 world leaders and 4,800 civil society participants.

The meeting is instrumental in promoting women’s rights, documenting the reality of their lives throughout the world and shaping global standards on gender equality and empowerment.

IPU meeting

As part of the activities, the International Parliamentary Union IPU and the UN-Women organised their annual parliamentary meeting on the theme: Parliaments and Beijing +30: resisting the backlash and shifting paradigm towards gender equality.

The parliamentary meeting was attended by Deputy Speaker Seedy Njie, who also served as a panelist in the meeting which provided a platform to examine the role of parliaments in advancing the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action on the occasion of the latter’s 30th anniversary. The deputy speaker used the occasion to update the meeting about the legislative and governance steps taken to protect the welfare of Gambian women, especially the thorny issue of FGM.

Gender equality

Also, at the meeting is a delegation sent by the UNFPA comprising NAM Gibbi Mballow of Fulladu, noted for his pioneering of the anti- FGM law in the Gambia. Others include, Governor Samba Bah of URR and Fallou Sowe executive director of at Network Against Gender -Based Violence.

Speaking from the meeting, NAM Mballow, expressed pride to be recognised for his stance for the welfare of women and advocacy of women rights.

”Empowering women means empowering the nation and relieving men a lot of burden,” Hon Mballow said.

Government officials

The meeting is also being attended by Gender Minister Fatou Kinteh and officials of her ministry as well as CSO members.

First Lady

The First Lady, Fatoumatta Bah-Barrow, is among a number of First ladies attending in a drive to leverage on their influence to amplify the challenges facing women across the globe.

This year’s session will review the outcomes of the 23rd special session of the General Assembly as well as the landmark Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, adopted in 1995.